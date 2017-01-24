Getting Fit at the Y: Part 3

For the past few months Chris Ewing and Brian Sullivan have been serving as beacons of inspiration around the station here.

At least they like to think that’s the case.

They’ve been hitting the gym at the Bangor Y, 2 days a week with a trainer – the rest of the time on a strength plan.

All in an attempt to get themselves into shape.

We joined them as they worked with a member of the Y’s talented staff.

Wednesday night we’ll join the duo as they have their monthly weigh in to get an update on their progress.