EMMC Second Annual Close to My Heart Fest

On average, nine Mainers die from cardiovascular disease and strokes every day.

Eastern Maine Medical Center is working to reverse those numbers with a virtual fundraiser.

The second annual Close to My Heart Fest runs through February.

Participants pledge to eat healthy, exercise, or wear red to raise awareness for heart disease.

All of the money raised goes to the cardiovascular services of Emmc’s modernization project, designed to bring more streamlined care to heart patients.

Also, as part of National Heart Month, the community is encouraged to join the EMHS Foundation for the first annual Be Sweet to Your Heart event 1-4 pm Saturday, February 4 at the event room above Winterport Winery and The Bacon Tree.

Sample local wines and chocolate, listen to a presentation on women’s heart health, and enjoy music from a local harpist. Be Sweet to Your Heart will benefit EMMC’s Cardiac Campaign. Tickets may be purchased at emhsfoundation.org/emmc-be-sweet-to-your-heart.