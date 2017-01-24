Alert CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST CANCELLATIONS & DELAYS
Jan 24, 20171:03 PM EST
Congressman Bruce Poliquin says since he was elected, he hasn’t accepted the health care or thrift savings retirement benefits offered to members of Congress.

Poliquin says he doesn’t feel right accepting special benefits when many Mainers are making difficult health care decisions under Obamacare.

Poliquin would support a repeal of the Affordable Care Act, but only if the alternative plan includes coverage for pre-existing conditions, allows young adults to remain on their parents’ plans until the age of 26, and doesn’t immediately end Obamacare exchange policies.

