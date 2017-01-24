Collins Center for the Arts Upcoming Events

Danny Williams came on our morning show to talk about the many upcoming events at the Collins Center for the Arts.

Stand-up comedian Lewis Black will be there on February 2nd at 8PM and the hit musical Once comes to the Orono stage on February 7th at 7pm.

Other upcoming events can be viewed on the Collins Center website.

For tickets,

In Person

Box Office: 207.581.1755 or 800.622.TIXX (800.581.8499)

Hours: 9:00 am – 4:00 pm Monday-Friday, 90 minutes prior to Collins Center and Bangor Symphony Orchestra events, and 60 minutes prior to School of Performing Arts events.

Online:

You can buy tickets online by simply clicking the “Buy Tickets” button located by each event listing on the Collins Center for the Arts website.