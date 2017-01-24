Chinese New Year This Weekend

Chinese New Year celebrations kick off this weekend with the Maine China Network.

It’s the most important holiday in China and organizers are bringing it back to Bangor for the fifth time.

This year, they’re celebrating the rooster as the 2017 zodiac sign.

“Good luck and happiness and health. And another important thing is the rooster year, people should be getting more progress in what they are doing,” said Jing Zhang, the parade’s organizer.

The kickoff dinner party will be hosted at Panda Garden at 5:45 on Friday.

The annual parade is Saturday inside the Bangor Mall at the square in front of J.C. Penney.

You can join the parade by registering at 2 p.m. It starts at 3.