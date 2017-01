Brooklyn Man Accused of Bringing Drugs Into Bangor

Drug agents have arrested a man from Brooklyn, New York who’s accused of trying to bring drugs into Bangor.

Monday night, police were waiting when Tylee Felder, 21, got off the bus.

When drug agents approached him, they say Felder took off running.

He was caught by Bangor police about a quarter mile away.

Police say a bag he tossed onto the road contained about 2 oz. of crack cocaine, worth $6,000.

Felder is charged with aggravated trafficking and is being held on $15,000 bail.