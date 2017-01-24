Boston Bombing Experts Teach Local First Responders

The FBI held a training course for federal, state and local first responders at Eastern Maine Community College in Bangor Tuesday.

They discussed how to respond to weapon of mass destruction events like the Boston Marathon bombing.

Several agents were at the finish line back in 2013 just moments after the bombs went off.

In 2013, two homemade bombs detonated near the finish line of the Boston Marathon, killing three people and injuring hundreds.

“I was there and I was acting as a WMD coordinator at that time,” said Charles Cabral, Weapons of Mass Destruction Coordinator for the FBI. “So I was at the finish line for the evidence collection and the actual case study.”

“As it turned out, I ended up at the second scene about a minute after the second bomb had gone off,” said Joshua Carter, Hazardous Evidence Response Ream Leader for the FBI. “That was where Martin Richard was. And in the minute that it took me to get to the scene, they had already pulled him aside to try and work on him.”

Charles Cabral and Joshua Carter work for the FBI Boston Field Division. Their team arrived at the scene just moments after the bombs went off.

“We had to determine a time and place where it was deemed a terrorist act,” said Cabral.

“The relationship between first responders and the FBI is crucial in order to determine what assets are needed when responding to an emergency situation. But if there’s a terrorist threat involved, the FBI takes over.”

“Picture CSI but with hazmat suits,” said Carter. “So we’re the only law enforcement evidence collection team in the nation certified to collect forensic evidence in hazardous environments.”

The FBI Boston Division covers the states of Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

“We have a responsibility to provide assets if necessary during weapon of mass destruction events to state and local entities,” said Cabral.

“First responders can see this, but the amount of times that we see this here in Maine, I’m not aware of. I have to be honest,” said Mary McElman, Deputy Director for Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency. “But the important part is that we are all here in one room today talking about that.”

Training courses like this bridge the gap between first responders and federal agencies, letting them collaborate and work efficiently in emergency situations.

“So that they can make that initial call to the appropriate authorities so that no further harm is done,” said McElman.

The training course included a case study examining the Boston Marathon Bombing.

It ends Wednesday afternoon with crime scene management exercises.