Bangor Rabies Clinic Postponed Due to Weather

A rabies clinic that was supposed to take place Tuesday has been pushed into next week because of weather.

Broadway Veterinary Clinic will team up with Blue Seal in Bangor to hold a rabies vaccination clinic from 6:00 – 7:00 next Tuesday night at the store on Stillwater Ave.

It’s $10 per dog or cat.

Space is limited, so it’s first come, first served.

For more information, visit the vet clinic’s website.