Woolwich Couple Killed, Rockport Mother and Three Children Hurt in Route 1 Crash

A Woolwich couple was killed in a three-vehicle crash Saturday night on Route 1.

The crash happened near the Taste of Maine restaurant and George Wright Road just after 6 p.m., Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel Merry said.

Danielle Ward, 33, of Rockport, was driving north on Route 1 and veered into the southbound lane, colliding with a car being driving by Robert Martin, 70, of Woolwich.

Robert Martin was killed. His passenger, Carolyn Martin, 76, was taken to the hospital, but later died from her injuries, Merry said.

Ward had seven children in the vehicle. Ward and three children were taken to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

A third car was also involved, but the driver nor his passenger were hurt.

Merry did not know the cause of the accident as of Sunday.