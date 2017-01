UPDATE: Officials Confirm One Person Dead, One Transferred to Hospital in Washington Fire

According to the Knox County Sheriff one person died in a fire in Washington this morning, one other person was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Crews were called to Cattle Pound road around 5:45 a.m.

There are reports one person was inside the home.

Members of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office were also called to the home as well as someone from the state Fire Marshal’s Office.

We do have a crew enroute and will bring you more information as it becomes available.