Senator Collins to Hold Press Conference to Introduce Obamacare Replacement Plan

From Release:

In an effort to address the individual market’s downward spiral under Obamacare, this morning, U.S. Senators Susan Collins (R-ME) and Bill Cassidy, MD (R-LA) will hold a press conference to introduce the Patient Freedom Act of 2017, an Obamacare replacement plan that would: return power to the states; increase access to quality, affordable health care for all Americans; improve patient choice; and begin to bring coverage to the nearly 30 million Americans who still do not have health insurance.