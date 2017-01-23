Rod Stewart to Perform at the Bangor Waterfront this Summer

From Press Release:

Waterfront Concerts has announced that Rod Stewart with special guest Cyndi Lauper will be coming to the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion on Friday, July 14th as part of the Machias Saving’s Bank Concert Series.

Stewart and Lauper have been awarded nearly every industry award and honor for their incomparable catalog of hits and activism, among them Grammy and American Music Awards, two inductions into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the ASCAP Founders Award for songwriting and a knighthood for Stewart; and an Emmy and Tony Award for Lauper.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at www.waterfrontconcerts.com.