Quiet Today, Wintry Mix Tuesday

Heading back to work and school for our Monday, things start off quiet with variably cloudy skies and highs warming into the upper 20s to mid 30s. Winds will continue to pick up throughout the day out of the northeast between 8-15mph. After midnight our next weather maker will start to work its way into Maine, starting out as snow and mixed precipitation across southern Maine then working northward throughout the day. By the morning commute mix & snow will have moved into the Bangor area, during the afternoon as temps warm into the upper 20s to upper 30s, for those above freezing we will see a change over to rain. Northern Maine will stay below freezing, therefore seeing mostly mixed precipitation and snow. Snow totals expect to be between 4 to 8 inches across northern Maine, between 1-4 inches into Bangor and central Maine. Coastal Maine will see a quicker changeover to rain, therefore keeping snow totals to 1″ or less. Ice & mix accumulation are possible into interior and northern Maine Tuesday during the day. Winds will also pick up as well, leading to the potential of power outages as gusts reach as high as 40+mph. You will want to stay updated on this system as it continues to push our way, and a shift north or south could change the type of precipitation and totals. Wintry mix will stick around into Wednesday morning before temps warm into the mid 30s to mid 40s and we then will see a change over to rain for everyone. Sunshine finally returns by Thursday and Friday. Highs on Thursday will remain above average into the mid 30s to mid 40s. Then Friday we cool back a bit with highs in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

Today: Variably cloudy. Highs between 28°-36° Winds will pick up out of the northeast between 7-12 MPH.

Tuesday: Periods of rain, sleet, ice & snow with wind gusts as high as 40+mph; highs will warm into the upper 20s to upper 30s.

Wednesday: Wintry mix ending during the morning then partly to mostly cloudy during the afternoon. Highs warm into the mid 30s to mid 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Friday: Variably cloudy with highs in the upper 20s to upper 30s