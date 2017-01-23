No Problems Today, Wintry Mix Likely Tuesday

From the TV 5 Forecast Center:

High pressure to our north will keep us dry and quiet for our Monday. Lingering low level moisture will result in plenty of clouds across the area today too but breaks of sunshine cannot be ruled out so we’ll call it variably cloudy for today, leaning more towards the clouds. Temperatures will remain above average with highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s this afternoon. Clouds will thicken up tonight as our next storm system approaches the area. We’ll see the leading edge of the precipitation with this storm moving into coastal and southern Maine very late tonight, closer to daybreak Tuesday. Overnight lows will drop to the teens to low to mid-20s from north to south across the state.

A messy day is on tap for our Tuesday as low pressure moves northward from the mid-Atlantic towards southern Nova Scotia. This will bring a good bunch of moisture into the area Tuesday and Tuesday night with some of the precipitation falling heavily at times. The difficult part of this storm is determining precipitation types as it looks like the storm will bring us a little bit of everything and what you see for precipitation types will be location dependent. Right now, it looks like precipitation will begin over southern and coastal areas as snow and/or mix later tonight. Snow and mix will spread northward across the state Tuesday morning and continue through the nighttime hours. As the day progresses, snow and mix will change to rain for areas closer to the coast while inland and northern locales stay snow and mix for much of the day. Snow, mix and rain will continue Tuesday night, beginning to taper off late. By the time precipitation winds down, snowfall accumulations of 4”-8” can be expected along and north of a line from Houlton to Greenville to Rangeley; 2”-5” south of there down to about Bangor; a coating to an inch or two can be expected along the coast. The other issue with this storm will be the east/northeast winds which will be gusty especially along the coast with gusts to 40-45 MPH possible.

Lingering mix and rain Wednesday morning will taper off early as the storm pulls away from the region. Cloudy but dry conditions can be expected for the remainder of the day Wednesday. Temperatures Wednesday will be in the mid-30s to low 40s for highs. An upper level low will be spinning over eastern Canada for the end of the week keeping plenty of clouds around the area Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s to low 40s Thursday and a bit cooler Friday with highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Today: Variably cloudy with highs between 28°-36°. Northeast wind around 10 MPH.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Snow & mix developing late mainly over southern and coastal areas. Lows between 12°-26°. Northeast wind 10-15 MPH.

Tuesday: Periods of snow and mix inland, snow and mix changing to rain along the coast. Highs between 29°-37°. Northeast wind 15-25 MPH with gusts to 40-45 MPH possible mainly towards the coast.

Wednesday: Lingering mix and rain ending during the morning then mostly cloudy for the afternoon. Highs between 36°-44°.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Friday: Variably cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW