WATCH LIVE

Minor Earthquake Rattles Southern Maine

Jan 23, 20178:24 AM EST
Morning News, News, Regional News

A magnitude 2.1 earthquake was measured Saturday afternoon near West Paris, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The minor quake was recorded at 4:51 p.m. Saturday at a depth of 4 kilometers.

Earthquakes below a 3.0 magnitude are considered low intensity and are felt “by very few under especially favorable conditions,” the USGS writes.

Several minor earthquakes have been reported across Maine since last winter.

Earthquakes below a 3.0 magnitude are considered low intensity and are felt “by very few under especially favorable conditions,” the USGS writes.

The last significant earthquake in Maine happened on Oct. 16, 2012. It was felt more than 100 miles away in Boston.

The strongest earthquake recorded in Maine, a magnitude 5.1, happened in March 1904.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

We Want to Know:

ADVERTISEMENT
© 2017 WABI TV5. All Rights Reserved. | Terms and Conditions | Privacy Policy | Advertise | Employment Information | FCC Public File | Closed Captioning | Contact Us