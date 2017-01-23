Minor Earthquake Rattles Southern Maine

A magnitude 2.1 earthquake was measured Saturday afternoon near West Paris, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The minor quake was recorded at 4:51 p.m. Saturday at a depth of 4 kilometers.

Earthquakes below a 3.0 magnitude are considered low intensity and are felt “by very few under especially favorable conditions,” the USGS writes.

Several minor earthquakes have been reported across Maine since last winter.

The last significant earthquake in Maine happened on Oct. 16, 2012. It was felt more than 100 miles away in Boston.

The strongest earthquake recorded in Maine, a magnitude 5.1, happened in March 1904.