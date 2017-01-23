Maine Farmers’ Market Convention Taking Place This Week

The operators of Maine’s dozens of farmers markets will gather to learn about new ways to get food to the public.

The 9th annual Maine Farmers’ Market Convention is scheduled to take place on Jan. 29 at the Alfond Campus of Kennebec Valley Community College in Fairfield.

The event will bring together vendors, market managers and volunteers from around the state.

Meetings will take place throughout the day on a variety of subjects that relate to farmers markets. Topics will include food safety, applying for federal grants and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program outreach.

There will also be a Women, Infants, and Children assistance farmer authorization class.

The Maine Federation of Farmers’ Markets says there are about 115 summer farmers’ markets and at least 30 winter farmers’ markets in the state.