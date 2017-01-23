WATCH LIVE

Do you support the city of Bangor recently clearing out an area used as a tent encampment by homeless people?

Jan 23, 20178:12 AM EST
Yes- 74% (721 votes)

No- 26% (259 votes)

Total Votes: 980

We Want to Know:

