Bail Hearing on Hold for Troy Woman Accused of Killing Infant Son

A bail hearing set for Monday afternoon for a Troy woman accused of killing her infant son has been postponed.

32-year-old Miranda Hopkins is charged with murder in the death of seven-week-old Jaxson Hopkins.

Authorities say he died of blunt force head injuries.

The examination of the child reportedly showed other injuries as well.

Earlier this month, Hopkins called 911 to report her baby was unresponsive.

According to a police affidavit, Hopkins described her older sons – ages six and eight – as being “autistic” and “disabled” and thought one of them may have rolled over on the baby.

The court document goes on to say Hopkins later admitted to drinking heavily before putting the baby to bed that night and said she must have quote “blacked out”.

She’s currently being held without bail.

A Waldo County court clerk says a new date for a bail hearing has not been scheduled.