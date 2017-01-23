1 Person Dead, 1 Injured, 1 Unaccounted For After Fire Destroys Washington Home

One man is dead, and another is unaccounted for at this time, after a fire destroyed a home in Washington Monday morning.

A third person – a woman – was taken to Pen Bay Medical Center to be treated for smoke inhalation and burn injuries.

Crews from multiple fire departments were called to the home on Cattle Pound Road in Washington around 5:30 a.m..

We’re told a family of three lives there.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is currently examining the scene.

Investigators say the body of the missing man is believed to be in the rubble of the house, most of which has fallen into the basement.

“We will be conducting interviews with people that would be most intimate with the fire scene, or the occupants and the layout of the building, as well as the neighborhood and anybody else that may have information about it,” said Sgt. Ken Grimes, with the State Fire Marshal’s office.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is trying to determine the origin of the fire.

We’ll update you with the latest information as it becomes available.