Wigs Out And About in Downtown Bangor

If you saw folks roaming around downtown Bangor wearing colorful wigs this weekend–it wasn’t your imagination.

It’s Winter Wigout Weekend…festivities consisted of an art show on Friday and a dance party Saturday night.

It all wrapped up with the Wigout Brunch today at Fork and Spoon on Main Street.

We caught up with the so-called “Wigovernors” to find out what all the fuss is about.

“When you put on a wig, you know, you take on a whole new persona, right? You get out and about. You do your thing. Dance a little. Bring people together,” says George Kinghorn.

“I had so much fun this weekend. I lost my voice. So, you know, there’s no other, there’s no better testament to a good time than not being able to talk at the end of the weekend,” says Amy Blackstone.

Anyone wearing a wig at brunch got a free coffee.