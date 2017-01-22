Split: Movie Review

M. Night Shyamalan was once one of Hollywood’s most promising directors with films like The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable, and Signs achieving both critical and commercial success. But after a string of particularly bad movies like The Happening, The Last Airbender, and After Earth, many fans feared the director’s best work was far behind him.

But following last year’s surprisingly enjoyable found-footage flick The Visit, Shyamalan seemed to be returning to his roots with a smaller budget and that trademark twist ending he’s well known for. His latest movie, Split, is his best work since Signs and is an especially satisfying treat for fans of his earlier films.

James McAvoy delivers arguably the best performance, or performances, of his career as Kevin- a man with 23 different personalities living inside him. When one of his more sinister identities kidnaps three girls, it’s up to the captured teens to outsmart Kevin before his 24th identity is introduced.

Now the premise is a bit of B-movie shlock, but what sets this dark, and at times quite twisted, movie apart from typical genre fare are the performances, the script, and solid direction.

McAvoy is at times funny, sincere, and terrifying within the same scene as he fully commits to the character, switching in and out of personalities almost like an acting exercise in a theater class. Anya Taylor Joy who plays our lead heroine is poised to be one of her generations most compelling actresses after this role and her disturbing performance in last year’s ‘The Witch.’ Shyamalan builds the tension in this psychological thriller, through character development and methodical pacing, to a gratifying conclusion.

Forgive the pun, but audience reaction to the film may be Split as it’s certainly not a perfect movie, and some viewers may be left scratching their heads following the final 30 seconds of the film. Without going into spoiler territory, rarely do endings recontextualize a movie quite like this one. But bottom line, this is a solid thriller whose performances and script are better than the premise should afford, and for Shyamalan fans, it’s a welcomed return to form. I give Split a B+