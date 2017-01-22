More Clouds Than Sun But Mild For Sunday

Sunday will once again feature more clouds than sun with temps yet again warming above average into the low 30s to low 40s. Winds will pick up a bit out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Heading back into the work week, temps will be a bit cooler on Monday with highs into the mid 20s to mid 30s. Clouds will be on the increase and by the evening hours we will be tracking our next chance for some messy weather. Right now this system is just starting to develop out west and the exact track and type of precipitation still is uncertain. Right now it looks to start as snow & mix precipitation across Maine, during the evening hours on Monday into Tuesday morning. Then as temps warm on Tuesday into the upper 20s to upper 30s, we will first see a chance over to rain along coastal Maine. Then the rain/snow line will push northward as the day progresses. Ice & mix accumulation are possible into interior and northern Maine Tuesday during the day. Winds will also pick up as well, leading to the potential of power outages. This system is still forming, therefore we will keep a close eye on it as it marches eastward just be ready for some messy weather on Tuesday. The clouds and isolated rain/snow showers linger into Wednesday as temps warm into the low 30s to low 40s. By Thursday the system finally starts to push out with high temps once again above average into the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Sunday: More clouds than sun with highs in the low 30s to low 40s, winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10mph.

Monday: Increasing clouds with a mix/snow moving in during the evening hours. Highs will warm into the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Tuesday: Periods of rain, sleet, ice & snow with gusty winds, highs will warm into the upper 20s to upper 30s.

Wednesday: Few rain and snow showers with highs in the low 30s to low 40s.

Thursday: Isolated rain and snow showers with highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.