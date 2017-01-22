Man Dead Following Officer-Involved Shooting in Waldoboro

From our media partners at WMTW:

The Maine Attorney General’s office is investigating a deadly police involved shooting in Waldoboro.

Waldoboro’s Police Chief says two officers responded to a domestic violence call around one Sunday morning on Rivers Bend Road.

We’re told shots were fired during a confrontation between the officers and 57-year-old Jon Alspaugh.

Aspaugh was shot and killed at the scene.

Police say Officer John Lash was also shot in the back while wearing a vest.

He has since been treated and released from the hospital.

“He got treated and released at the hospital last night and he’s with his family right now and resting. If he wasn’t wearing a vest there would’ve been a totally different outcome,” says Chief Bill Labombarde.

Officer Lash is on administrative leave during investigation as is protocol in officer-involved shootings.

Chief Lambombarde tells us this is only the second officer involved shooting he can remember in his 10 years as Waldoboro Police Chief.