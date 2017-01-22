Maine Discovery Museum Provides Friendly Environment for Children with Autism

For a few days during the spring and fall season, the Maine Discovery Museum closes early to hold their free “My Day to Play” program. The goal is to provide a comfortable experience for children with autism.

“It’s quiet, they turn down the sounds, they turn down the lights, and it’s just a calmer environment because it’s just for families on the spectrum.”

Children still get to enjoy all of the typical exhibits at the museum including crafts, animal shows, and science activates. However some of the exhibits have signs to let families know if loud noises are a possibility.

“If there a lot of children in the museum at one time, it is very noisy. And for some of our children on the autism spectrum, noise is a problem. For some of them, it’s just being around a lot of children.”

“If we go in to other museums that don’t have these friendly sensory days, it’s really hard because it cannot just be the lights and the sounds. It can also be the crowds because other parents just don’t understand what you’re going through.”

Along with the normal actives, the program has themes featured throughout its schedule. Sunday’s theme was a pajama party for anyone who wished to take part.

“This robe is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. And the pajamas under my robe is Batman!”

“My Day to Play” is also a good opportunity to make friends for both young and old.

“Another goal is to help families get to know each other because some of the families don’t have a support system and they may feel that they’re out there by themselves.”

If you would like more information on My Day to Play plus a full schedule, visit mainediscoverymuseum.org