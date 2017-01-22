Junior Black Bears Get Taste of Hockey in Bangor

Kids of all ages spent the day getting a skating lesson in Bangor.

The program is offered as part of the Maine Junior Black Bears program.

Kids from 3 to 18 got to lace up and hit the ice at Sawyer Arena.

The sessions teaches kids how to skate and…when they’re ready…how to play hockey.

” [It’s] just to give them something else. Another option to do for sports wise. To help keep them out of trouble. Just you know, it’s great for them physically and mentally. It’s a good challenge. It’s just to give our kids and youth in the area another thing to do,” says Maine Junior Black Bears President Thomas Kirlin

Once the skaters get the hang of hockey, they are introduced to other Junior Black Bear programs.