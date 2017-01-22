BSO Kicks Off Year With Classical Masters Performance



Folks in Orono got to listen to the music of Bach, Handel and Haydn Sunday.

This was the first concert of the year for the Bangor Symphony Orchestra (BSO).

The concert was headlined by BSO cellist Noreen Silver.

Silver is from Bangor.

Concert organizers say the concerts are a way to bring people together through music.

“I think it really sends a great message to the community for people to see somebody that they know, and love from the community, on stage with us, and also somebody who’s taught so many students at the University, and in the community as well. She’s just somebody that people will be excited to see, and also the orchestra has pride in seeing one of their members featured like this. So, it’s a win-win all around,” says BSO Executive Director Brian Hinrichs.

On March 3rd and 4th, the BSO will be performing the music of Star Wars.