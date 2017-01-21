Women’s March on Maine Held in Augusta

Thousands gathered outside the capitol building in Augusta to take part in the Women’s March on Maine. The rally was just one of the hundreds of demonstrations taking place during the national movement.

“I came out today because there is nothing more important than civil rights and supporting all the people that need help.”

“Very positive. And I see a lot of friends here and people I don’t know and became friends with. It’s amazing. It’s really a good feeling.”

The March was created to voice concern over current social issues and the nomination of President Donald Trump.

“It’s a big country. It’s not just one faction. And it seems to be limited to one group. And it’s not. We’re diverse and we’re a big country. And it’s important that we’re all together and we speak together.”

“My hope is that the protest happening here and in every other state shows how we can unite against the hate that is currently running the country and we can rise up from that and move forward with love and peace.”

Several speakers spoke to the crowd about various topics. There were also musical performances scattered throughout the event. Many people there donned pink hats and held up posters for all to see.

“I want positive change. I wanted to see what a community of people can do if everyone unites and does something in a positive way.”

Like the millions of others across the country marching in solidarity, the women and men at the State Capitol preached messages of unity, peace, and love.

“I think the only way to fight hate is through love and when everybody gathers here, it shows the love that everybody actually has.”

“I think that is what we represent here: a new hope. Working together and action- action is amazing. Action brings attention and that’s what we need.”