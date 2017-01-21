Variably Cloudy & Mild Weekend

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

Weak high pressure will bring generally dry conditions and variably cloudy skies to Maine both weekend days. Temps will continue to run well above normal Saturday and Sunday as high temps run in the 30s to low 40s from north to south across our area. A cold front will sink south across Maine later Saturday night and Sunday and as the wind turns into the north behind the front cooler, but not cold air will begin to slowly bleed into our region from Quebec. Strengthening high pressure north of Maine will cause the cooler air to our north to continue to filter into Maine Sunday night and Monday on a north to northeast breeze.

Over the weekend energy aloft will cause a large storm system to develop along the Gulf Coast Region. The storm will then begin to move up the Eastern Seaboard early Monday and will likely impact the weather across Maine and the rest of New England beginning Monday night and continuing Tuesday. The exact track of the storm up the East Coast and how strong high pressure is to our north will ultimately determine whether the storm is mainly rain, an icy mix or snow and currently it is just too tough to tell. At this time it appears the storm will start as snow and ice all across our region Monday night, with the precipitation mixing with or changing to rain near the coast on Tuesday, while areas well inland remain an icy mix throughout most of the storm. The storm will have a significant amount of moisture too work with along with a strong and gusty wind that will likely cause the storm to have significant impacts on the conditions here Monday night through Tuesday night.

Saturday: More clouds than sun, with a light southerly breeze and high temps in the mid 30s to low 40s.

Sunday: Variably cloudy, with high temps in the 30s to near 40.

Monday: Partly sunny then increasing clouds, with high temps in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Tuesday: Blustery, with snow, mix and rain likely, with high temps in the upper 20s and 30s.

Wednesday: Lingering rain and snow showers and mild, with high temps in the mid 30s to low 40s.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist