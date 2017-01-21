Middle Schoolers Get Lessons in Aquaculture

Some middle school kids in Orono got some special lessons at the University of Maine Saturday.

It was all part of the monthly UMaine 4-H Science Saturdays.

Students got to perform experiments and play games all relating to aquaculture.

Topics covered included the creation of ocean waves and the business of aquaculture.

Organizers of the Science Saturday say that teaching the kids these topics now can help them later in life.

“Sustainability. Aquaculture is about keeping the oceans sustainable so they can continue to grow the businesses and grow the products,” says Hannah Chisholm, a graduate student at UMaine.

Other Science Saturdays coming up include an session on equine science.