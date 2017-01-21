Maine Men’s Hockey Falls at #4 Boston University

BOSTON (WABI TV5/CW) The UMaine men’s hockey team had a lead early but surrendered 3 goals in the 3rd and fell at 4th ranked Boston University Friday night 4-1.

Maine got a nice goal on a shot from the point by Blaine Byron. It may have been tipped in by Nolan Vesey out front although the official scorer credited the goal to Byron as of the time of this post.

BU scored one in the 2nd and three in the third to earn the win.

Rob McGovern stopped 37 of 41 shots. The two teams meet in Orono Saturday night at 7:30.