Ice Fishing Derby Raises Funds for Veterans Retreat

It was a great day for an ice fishing derby on Great Pond Saturday.

The seventh annual House in the Woods Ice Derby brought hundreds of folks out to Hancock County.

Ice fishers of all ages set up traps to try and reel in trout, pickerel or bass.

All proceeds from Saturday’s event go to House in the Woods- an outdoor retreat for veterans.

Folks we spoke to say that the day is really just about enjoying time with family and friends.

“It’s a lot of families. It’s a good family atmosphere whether you catch fish or not. You go around the lake and you see the huts they have set up. They’re cooking moose meat and deer meat. Some may be filleting a fish or two. Having a good time-that’s important,” says Paul House, Executive Director of House in the Woods.

Prizes including a Muzzleloader and fishing traps were awarded to the top fish catches.