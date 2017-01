Brewer’s Lufkin Getting Interest From College Coaches

Austin Lufkin of Brewer has become a hot commodity for college football teams.

The Brewer senior has received a scholarship offer from Wofford College…. They play at the FCS level….

We showed you Lufkin competing at shot put last week and he had wanted to pursue track in college but in the last few days there have been a number of football coaches asking about him too.

UMaine has also inquired about Lufkin.