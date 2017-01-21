Body of Man Recovered in Bucksport

According to the Bangor Police Department, a body of a man has been recovered from the Penobscot River Saturday.

The body was recovered in the town of Bucksport near the old Verso paper mill.

Officials from DEEMI Search and Rescue tell us a passer-by reported an object of interest in the water and called 9-1-1…

Bucksport fire crews then pulled the body from the water…

Bangor’s Public information officer Tim Cotton tells us the medical examiner will work to positively identify the body.

However, many of course fearing it could be the body of 29-year-old Paul Francis the third of Bangor, also known as June Bug, who was last seen in Bangor on December 2nd.

DEEMI officials say the body’s location does fit with the evidence they’ve gotten from search dogs about Francis’s whereabouts.

“You’ve had chronic search teams out hoping to spot exactly what was spotted today. If you look at hydrology which is the flow of the river and the tidal outflow, this is where you would expect to find someone that may have come down from Bangor,” says Richard Bowie, Director of Operations of DEEMI Search and Rescue.

“It’s not the result we’re looking for but maybe it’s the answers we need is my feeling and the family’s as well,” says Robert Kearns, a family friend. “It’s been a heavy search. A lot of people were involved originally. He had a young son. It’s important for him and for his father and his family to have closure.”