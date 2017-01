Arrest Made in Skowhegan Pharmacy Robbery

A man accused of robbing a Skowhegan pharmacy is under arrest Saturday night.

On January 9th, police say 26-year-old Damien Towers walked into the Rite Aid on Madison Avenue and demanded drugs.

We’re told he went into the store and handed the pharmacist a note.

No weapon was displayed and no one was hurt.

Towers is being held at the Somerset County Jail.

He’s charged with stealing drugs and unlawful possession of oxycodone.