Young Mainer Honored for Efforts in Native American Communities

A young Mainer is being honored for his efforts to bring about change in Native American Communities.

15-year-old Carroll “CJ” Francis Junior of Pleasant Point Perry is being by the Center for Native American Youth, or CNAY as one of their five champions for 2017.

Francis is a member of the Passamaquoddy Tribe.

He led youth in his community to create an event honoring eleders..

He’s an active mentor to his peers, and hopes to one day become chief of his tribe.