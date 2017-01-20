Variably Cloudy & Mild This Afternoon

From the TV 5 Forecast Center:

High pressure will build into the state today giving us a decent end to the work week. We’ll see plenty of clouds with some breaks of sunshine in spots this afternoon. Highs will be above average with highs in the mid-30s to near 40°. Skies will be variably cloudy tonight with lows dropping back to the upper teens to mid-20s. Patchy black ice will be possible during the night so keep that in mind if you have any travel plans.

Our weekend looks quiet with a good deal of clouds but dry conditions expected. Saturday will feature mainly cloudy skies with some occasional breaks of sunshine possible. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid-30s to low 40s. A weak cold front will drop southward through the state Saturday night which will allow some slightly cooler air to filter into the region later Sunday and into Monday. We’ll see variably cloudy skies Sunday with highs in the 30s. Clouds will be increasing during the day Monday as our next weathermaker approaches the area. Temperatures will be a tad cooler Monday with highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Our next round of unsettled weather will arrive later Monday into Tuesday. Low pressure developing along the Mid-Atlantic coastline Monday is forecast to move off the coast Tuesday and towards the southern tip of Nova Scotia Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This storm has the potential to bring lots of precipitation to the area. Precipitation types will be an issue with this system too. It looks like the storm will bring warmer air into the region resulting in a wintry mix across much of the area. The wintry mix should change to all rain for areas closer to the coast but inland areas could see a prolonged period of an icy mix. The storm is still several days away so things will more than likely change a bit so there is a lot of uncertainty still with this system. It definitely bears watching so stay tuned for future forecast updates as we get closer and get a better handle on the precipitation amounts and types.

Rest of Today: Variably cloudy. Highs between 34°-41°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Variably cloudy. Lows between 19°-26°. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Variably cloudy. Highs between 35°-42°. Light winds will become northwest 5-10 MPH.

Sunday: Variably cloudy. Highs in the 30s to near 40°.

Monday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Tuesday: Snow, mix and rain likely. Highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW