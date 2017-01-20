UMaine System & Downeast Institute to Invest $5-Million in Washington County

The University of Maine System and the Downeast Institute have secured 5-million dollars in funds to expand the Marine Research Lab and Education Facility in Washington County.

The planned investment at DEI in Beals, and the University of Maine at Machias, will add a mezzanine in the Shellfish Production and Research Center.

They also plan on building a more than 8,000 square foot lab.

The project aims to grow job opportunities in the state’s seafood industry as well as keep young Mainers working in the state.

“We’re working with college students, and K-12 students, to help them develop a sense of stewardship as well as economic possibility around marine resources. So we think that’s really important for Maine’s economy as well,” said Dianne Tilton, Executive Director of the Downeast Institute for Applied Marine Research & Education.

“In a time of increased environmental pressure, economic pressure, great changes in the industries, etc., we have to make sure that the people who are guiding and working in these industries have the best data, the best information, the best science, the best policy,” said James Page, Chancellor of the University of Maine System.

Construction is scheduled to start this summer. The entire project is expected to take about two years to complete.