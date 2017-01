Stillwater Avenue Crash Knocks Out Power and Traffic Signals in Bangor

A crash on Stillwater Avenue knocked out power in Bangor Friday afternoon.

It happened around 2:00 near Texas Roadhouse.

A minivan was heavily damaged after going off the road and crashing into a pole at the intersection.

Bangor Police ask drivers to avoid the area and I-95 near that spot.

We’re told some of the traffic signals are off because of the damage.

A traffic light pole fell, so crews closed Exit 186 and expect it to remain closed until midnight.