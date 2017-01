Packed Day of Fun Saturday at Stonington’s Winterfest

Stonington’s 12th annual Winterfest kicks into high gear Saturday.

Deer Isle-Stonington Elementary School will have all sorts of fun activities from 10 AM to 1:30 PM.

There’s 3D printing, zumba, cribbage and more.

Then starting at 4 PM the Island Community Center will host a pickleball tournament, bonfire and fireworks.

The fun wraps up with a dance at the Opera House at 7 PM.

For more information visit healthyislandproject.org