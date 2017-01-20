New Projector, Other Upgrades Coming To Grand in Ellsworth

Built in 1938, the Grand has been a historic hub for theater and film in Downtown Ellsworth. Now, major upgrades are coming to the nearly 80-year old theater.

“We are having am installation of a projector system- it’s a digital projector system,” explains Carla Haskell, Board President of the Grand. “It has been long-awaited for this. We’ve been fundraising all year for this.”

The projector will be able to provide audiences with higher resolution films and projections for theater performances. The new equipment will even allow the Grand to show 3-D films for the first time in the building’s history.

“Maintaining what it represented in 1938 is early important because there’s an historic context. But in order for buildings like this to thrive and survive in the future, you have to provide or meet levels of expectation.”

A better projector isn’t the only change coming to The Grand. A new screen and new three new speakers have been bought thanks to the help of donors.

We’re hopeful this new speaker system in particular is going to just be able to allow people to hear crisper, stronger sound.

On Friday, the projector was moved to its new home upstairs. The theater’s first 3-d movie will be Disney Pixar’s “Up” on February 11th at 7:30. The showing will be free as a thank you to everyone who donated to make the Grand even grander.

“We want the community to feel like they are a part of this upgrade. So that was really an important part of it. I mean we are not only a staple, we are sort of an anchor on the downtown Main Street. We are just very proud and excited.”