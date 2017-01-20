New Deal in Place for UMaine Bridge in a Backpack Program

The University of Maine’s bridge in a backpack program has a new deal in place.

Advanced infrastructure technologies, a U-Maine spinoff company, signed an exclusive agreement with Terre Armee group and reinforced earth company…

The partnership will let them advance and develop a composite arch bridge system known as the “bridge-in-a-backpack” in North America and beyond…

The bridge is designed to lower construction costs, extend structural life span up to 100 years, and be a sustainable alternative to traditional construction methods.

Two years ago U-Maine was recognized for its work on this project by the white house.