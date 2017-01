Marathon Day of Reading Planned in Dover-Foxcroft Saturday

Saturday will be a marathon day of reading for kids in Dover-Foxcroft.

Children’s books will be read aloud all day at the Thomason Free Library.

It’s sponsored by Key Clubs throughout the area.

The event runs from 9:30 AM to 1 PM.

Admission is free, but donations are encouraged.

Money will be used to buy books for children in Vietnam.