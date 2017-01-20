Maine State Lawmakers Witness Trump’s Inauguration

Several Maine state lawmakers were in Washington for Friday’s inaugural.

We spoke to two representatives who were there to witness the swearing in of President Trump.

“Going in through security and all the safety measures was pretty intense. At times they kind of felt like you were entering a war zone almost. It’s great once you got in there. Everybody was really excited. I think it was optimistic. I think people generally feel pretty good on this day. There were obviously some protestors. Today in his speech he talked about the drug epidemic facing our country and in Maine that really resonated with me. In my district, up north, we have a huge drug problem,” said Rep. Trey Stewart, Republican of Presque Isle.

“The ceremony was great. Obviously lots of Trump supporters. People that worked hard in all their states trying to get Republicans elected. That was sort of the mood of the crowd. Overall a positive experience. I think we forget that regardless of who the president is, when you can have the outgoing president with the incoming president, hoping for the best for the country, I think that’s what it’s all about,” said Assistant House Republican Leader Ellie Espling, who is also National Committeewoman for the Maine Republican Party.

Governor LePage at the inauguration, too.

Also there–Senators Susan Collins and Angus King–and Congressman Bruce Poliquin…Congresswoman Chellie Pingree stayed away.