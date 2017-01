Local Humane Society Gets Boost from Maine Business

A local humane society is getting a big boost from a Maine business.

Loyal Biscuit Company–which has locations throughout the Midcoast–and Canidae Pet Foods delivered six-thousand pounds of dog and cat food to the Pope Memorial Humane Society in Thomaston.

For the past few years, Loyal Biscuit has been holding a fundraiser to support the effort.

Customers could purchase cards to fill up store windows…the proceeds went to buy all that food.