Hermon Cheering off to Strong Start to Competition Season, Hope to end the Same

There are five big cheering competitions during the high school season. This weekend is number three with the conference competitions.

So far it’s been a good winter for the Hermon team. They picked up a win in the showcase event and then last weekend they won the Big East title.

Tomorrow the teams in the Penobscot Valley Conference will travel to Caribou for another big event.

After that Regionals and then States.

“At practice we asked coach reed if she was feeling pretty good about this weekend.

I never feel pretty good. No, I think the girls are building in confidence so that is a good thing. But we always have to be on our toes we have some really good teams with us as well. We always have to be in our best. Every competition you go into what do you have to do?

We have to get better we set goals for us so each competition we plan to score a little bit higher and so yeah we need to get better every time.”