George Hale Talks AFC and NFC Championship Games

GEORGE HALE WAS PERFECT PICKING THE WINNERS OF LAST WEEKEND’S N-F-L PLAYOFF GAMES.

CAN HE KEEP THE MAGIC GOING THIS WEEKEND?

ALL SPORTS FANS KNOW THAT THIS IS A BIG WEEKEND.

THE A F C AND N F C CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES ARE ON TAP SUNDAY WITH THE WINNERS ADVANCING TO THE SUPER BOWL.

THE FALCONS AND THE PACKERS GET THINGS UNDERWAY AT 3:05 FOLLOWED BY THE PATRIOTS AND STEELERS AT 6:40.

I WILL GET BACK TO THAT IN A MOMENT.

N F L COMMISSIONER ROGER GOODELL MADE IT OFFICIAL THIS WEEK THAT HE WILL ATTEND THE NFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME AT THE GEORGIA DOME AND ONE MORE TIME WILL

BYPASS GILLETTE STADIUM.

GOODELL HAS BEEN AMONG THE MISSING IN NEW ENGLAND SINCE 2015 AND MANY OF US HAVE SAID GOOD RIDDANCE A LONG TIME AGO.

IT’S AMAZING TO ME THAT A COMMISSIONER WOULD BE SO AFRAID OF FANS THAT HE WOULD GO BACK TO THE SAME STADIUM HE SAT IN LAST WEEK.

I MEAN GROW A LITTLE COURAGE.

YES, IF HE CAME TO FOXBOROUGH THE FANS WOULD NOT BE FRIENDLY AT ALL.

THERE WOULD BE LOTS OF CAT CALLS AND BOOING.

BUT YOU WOULD THINK THAT THE MILLIONAIRE LEADER OF A ROUGH AND TOUGH SPORT WOULD BE MAN ENOUGH TO SMILE AND WAVE AS HE SITS IN A RESERVED BOX WITH PLENTY OF SECURITY AND WATCH A GAME THAT WILL SEND ONE OF THE TEAMS TO THE SUPERBOWL.

BOB KRAFT WOULD PROBABLY SEND SOME GOODIES TO YOUR BOX.

ONE MORE TIME TOM BRADY SETS THE TONE AFTER THE CLASSLESS MOVE BY GOODELL.

BRADY WHEN ASKED IF IT BOTHERED HIM SIMPLY SAID “HE’S THE COMMISSIONER. HE CAN GO WHEREVER HE WANTS TO. WHOEVER IS AT THE GAME IS AT THE GAME.”

SO LET GOODELL SIP THE WINE AND WAVE AT THE ATLANTA FANS AND BE SAFE FROM THOSE TERRIBLE BOOING NEW ENGLANDERS.

NOW BACK TO THE GAMES.

LAST WEEK I WENT 4-0 IN THE DIVISIONAL PICKS SO MAYBE I SHOULD QUIT WHILE I’M AHEAD.

IN THE N F C TITLE GAME THE FALCONS HOST THE PACKERS IN THE DOME.

GREEN BAY QUARTERBACK AARON ROGERS HAS A PROBLEM.

THE RECEIVER CORPS IS PRETTY WELL BEAT UP.

JORDY NELSON, DAVANTE ADAMS AND GERONIMO ALLISON ARE ALL HURTING AND QUESTIONALBALE.

MEANWHILE, THE FALCONS HAVE A GREAT OFFENSE.

YES, ROGERS MAKES GREAT THROWS BUT IF HE’S LACKING THE WEAPONS MATT RYAN HAS IT MIGHT BE A LONG DAY FOR THE CHEESE HEADS.

I WENT BACK AND FORTH ON THIS ONE ALL WEEK.

LOGIC TELLS ME THAT ATLANTA WILL WIN THE GAME AND ADVANCE TO THE BIG SHOW.

BUT THERE IS A SMALL VOICE THAT KEEPS TELLING ME THAT THE PACKERS WILL FIND A WAY TO SEND THEIR FANS INTO ORBIT.

SO WHAT TO DO —- I WENT FOR THE UPSET

GREENBAY 38 ATLANTA 35.

PROBABLY ITS A GOOD THING I’M NOT A GAMBLER.

OK NOW ON TO THE A F C CHAMPIONSHIP GAME.

THE FIRST THING TO THROW OUT IS THE FACT THAT NEW ENGLAND BOUNCED PITTSBURGH 27-16 IN WEEK SEVEN.

IT MEANS ZERO.

THESE TWO CLUBS ARE NOT THE SAME TEAMS THAT MET THAT DAY.

SO ONE MORE TIME WE HAVE BIG BEN ROETHLISBERGER VERSUS TOM BRADY.

THEN WE HAVE TO PUT IN THE MIX LAGARRET BLOUNT VS LEVEON BELL AND A LOT OF OTHER STARS.

BUT WHEN ALL IS SAID AND DONE THE PATRIOTS ARE MUCH BETTER ON DEFENSE THAN THEY GET CREDIT FOR AND TOM BRADY IS GOING TO PICK APART AN OLDER AND TIRED

STEELERS DEFENSE.

NOW ONE THING IS FOR SURE NEW ENGLAND CANNOT AFFORD TO TURN THE BALL OVER AND COME OUT FLAT AS THEY DID AGAINST THE TEXANS.

WHAT THE PATS REALLY HAVE GOING IS A POWERFUL HOMEFIELD ADVANTAGE WITH A HISTORY OF MAKING THE PLAYOFFS IN 13 OUT OF THE LAST 14 YEARS AND LAST 8 IN A ROW.

AND WINNING AT GILLETTE.

A BILL BELICHICK COACHED TEAM WITH TOM BRADY RUNNING THE OFFENSE SHOULD WIN A VERY HARD FOUGHT BATTLE ON SUNDAY.

NEW ENGLAND 32 PITTSBURGH 26

AND AS FOR COMMISSIONER GOODELL.

THE FANS DON’T GIVE A RAT’S TAIL WHETHER YOU SEE THE GAME OR NOT.

THIS IS GEORGE HALE WITH MY PERSPECTIVE ON SPORTS.