Frustration Growing Over Mold Concerns at Manchester Elementary School

“We are questioning if this building is safe.”

Jennifer Walters — who has two children at Manchester elementary — says she’s frustrated… and today’s test of several classrooms, a hallway and the gym aren’t enough.

What we went to the school board last night for was to have the entire school tested

The problems at the school began October 24, when the nurse was notified of a strong odor coming from the basement… that’s where — as a volunteer — Walters frequently went to grab supplies.

Did you ever notice anything down there? There was a musty smell for sure.

School officials say they immediately addressed the problem after test results in *early November* showed mold growth in the basement… and moderate levels of dust that *could have spores* in several classrooms.

The remediation was in the basement and three rooms were thoroughly cleaned.

But parents say they weren’t notified soon enough… They were sent this letter November 28 detailing the test results — and that classrooms were quote “dusty”.

we were originally told it was just dust in the classrooms which most classrooms probably are dusty so we didn’t think to be concerned

Superintendent Donna Wolfrom says she’s always concerned about the safety of the students…

Today’s test is for air and surface spores, and carpet dust… the results will be ready in about ten days…

If they see anything we need to know immediately

And parents say they want the same thing…

It’s scary stuff and our kids are hearing us talk about it. and there’s worry