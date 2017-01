Fitness Friday- Learning Tai Chi

Another Fitness Friday segment with the Old Town/ Orono YMCA and they offer Tai Chi classes.

If you’re looking for a way to reduce stress, consider Taichi.

Originally developed for self-defense, Tai Chi has evolved into a graceful form of exercise that’s now used for stress reduction

and a variety of other health conditions. Often described as meditation in motion, Tai Chi promotes serenity through gentle,

flowing movements.

For more information, contact the OLD TOWN/ORONO YMCA at 827-9622.