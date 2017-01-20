Duo Bound for World’s Best Dog Shows

A dog kennel owner in Holden is gleaming with pride.

Her dog has earned them a trip to two of the most exclusive dog shows in the world: the Westminster in New York and the Crufts Dog Show in England.

Rebecca Henderson has no human children. She has Little Boy the Papillon.

“I’m a lot like a soccer mom at this point that I’m bragging about my child.”

LB’s won plenty. Most recently, a trip to two of the most exclusive dog shows in the world.

They’ll be competing next month.

“To be honest, we are a dark, dark, dark horse. I always thought it’d be funny to be the people’s candidate. If they vote people’s candidate we could go viral. Like, ‘I like that lady and her dog,'” she said.

The prep starts from day one.

Henderson owns Renaissance Dogs on Route 1A, so nurturing dogs comes easy.

“You know, I’ve always dreaded being that lady that like has her little dog carried around. I didn’t want to get that stigma.” Henderson said.

She says she stands out as a competitor because very few are owners, handlers, and breeders as she is.

But the competition is stiff, and going to shows is more about meeting people who are interested in future litters.

“Most people have their children that are gonna be their legacy,” Henderson said.

LB is hers.