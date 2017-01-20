DHHS Commissioner Says Privatized Welfare-to-Work Program Worth Extra Costs

From WMTW:

A new privatized welfare-to-work program will be worth the extra millions of dollars in costs, according to Maine Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Mary Mayhew.

The current program, called Aspire, costs about $10 million a year.

The state has signed a contract with the company Fedcap that could be worth as much as $62 million over the next four years, a 55 percent increase over Aspire.

“Philosophically, we believe that people can work and that they can do something in terms of getting ready for work even if they can’t work tomorrow,” Fedcap senior vice president for workforce development Grant Collins said.

The company will open 16 centers across Maine in the coming weeks to help people transition from welfare to work.

Collins said he believes his company can do a better job than state-run programs.

“States are doing a bad job at this right now. Yes,” Collins said.

Mayhew agrees with Collins, saying privatization is an investment in the potential of people.

“We are not going to stand by and continue to accept that the fate of so many of these individuals is to languish on the welfare caseloads and that poverty is going to be their way of life and the way of life for their children,” Mayhew said.

Mayhew said the Fedcap contract is incentive-based to make sure Maine gets its money’s worth.

Christine Hastedt, of Maine Equal Justice Partners, said LePage administration policies have pushed thousands of people off state welfare, but said she is optimistic about the public-to-private transition.

“What we hope is that this change will sort of turn around the way in which these programs have operated over the last five years,” Hastedt said.

Hastedt hopes Fedcap will be able to successfully deal with Mainers who have serious mental and physical barriers to employment.

“We want to see people who have those kinds of barriers get jobs, not lose benefits because they have run afoul of some arbitrary policy decision,” Hastedt said.

Collins said his workers have yet to encounter a situation they can’t handle.

“We have a pathway for them, so in our program, really, everyone can do something, and the idea is that we’re going to engage them,” Collins said.

Mayhew said former Aspire program workers transitioned to other jobs within the DHHS.

Fedcap hired 10 Aspire workers, and a handful left state government, Mayhew said.